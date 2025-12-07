Sports
Cameron Smith Falls Short in Australian Open Final Round
MELBOURNE, Australia – Cameron Smith fell short in his bid for his first Australian Open title, finishing just behind Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen in a thrilling final round on Sunday at Royal Melbourne.
The duo was tied at 15 under when they reached the 18th hole, but Smith’s three-putt left him unable to clinch victory. Neergaard-Petersen salvaged a par after battling from the rough to secure a one-shot win.
Neergaard-Petersen’s final round included outstanding resilience, illustrated by a remarkable chip to 15 feet that set up his decisive putt. “It’s hard, I’m really at a loss for words – it’s been a battle all day,” the 26-year-old said after his win.
Smith shot a final round of two-under 69, while his winless streak extends back to August 2023. The joy of competing for the Stonehaven Cup gave Smith motivation, especially after a challenging year filled with missed cuts in 2025.
“It’s just nice being in contention; it’s been a while since I’ve had this feeling,” Smith reflected before the final round. He had a strong performance with a five-under 66 on Saturday, which showcased his skills with a masterclass in short game tactics.
Rounding out the leaderboard was Korea’s Si Woo Kim, who finished in third place at 13 under. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy had a mixed bag on the final day, concluding at seven under, tied for 14th.
Smith’s performance drew praise from fans across the course, with a crowd of 30,187 showing their support. After years of consistent play, Smith expressed his desire to shake off the critics with a strong performance.
With his eyes now set on future tournaments, including the upcoming Australian Open in 2026 at Kingston Heath, the veteran golfer is determined to rediscover his form.
