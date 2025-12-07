Connect with us

Sports

Cameron Smith Falls Short in Australian Open Final Round

Published

13 hours ago

on

Cameron Smith Australian Open Golf

MELBOURNE, AustraliaCameron Smith fell short in his bid for his first Australian Open title, finishing just behind Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen in a thrilling final round on Sunday at Royal Melbourne.

The duo was tied at 15 under when they reached the 18th hole, but Smith’s three-putt left him unable to clinch victory. Neergaard-Petersen salvaged a par after battling from the rough to secure a one-shot win.

Neergaard-Petersen’s final round included outstanding resilience, illustrated by a remarkable chip to 15 feet that set up his decisive putt. “It’s hard, I’m really at a loss for words – it’s been a battle all day,” the 26-year-old said after his win.

Smith shot a final round of two-under 69, while his winless streak extends back to August 2023. The joy of competing for the Stonehaven Cup gave Smith motivation, especially after a challenging year filled with missed cuts in 2025.

“It’s just nice being in contention; it’s been a while since I’ve had this feeling,” Smith reflected before the final round. He had a strong performance with a five-under 66 on Saturday, which showcased his skills with a masterclass in short game tactics.

Rounding out the leaderboard was Korea’s Si Woo Kim, who finished in third place at 13 under. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy had a mixed bag on the final day, concluding at seven under, tied for 14th.

Smith’s performance drew praise from fans across the course, with a crowd of 30,187 showing their support. After years of consistent play, Smith expressed his desire to shake off the critics with a strong performance.

With his eyes now set on future tournaments, including the upcoming Australian Open in 2026 at Kingston Heath, the veteran golfer is determined to rediscover his form.