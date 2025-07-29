Sports
Cameron Ward Named Titans Starting QB After Season-Ending Surgery
Nashville, TN – Cameron Ward has officially been named the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. This announcement follows the decision by last season’s starter to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The Titans made Ward the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, indicating their belief in his potential.
Ward’s pathway to the starting role seemed clear even before the surgery, as he was selected first overall with the expectation he would play right away. The team’s previous quarterback struggled throughout last season, leading to Mason Rudolph taking over at times.
Unlike his predecessor, Ward stands alone as the only rookie quarterback assured of a starting spot this year. The 2025 draft saw many differences from last year when six quarterbacks were selected in the top 12 picks. Ward was joined in the first round only by Jaxson Dart, who went 25th overall.
Dart, currently with the New York Giants, has been primarily with the second-team offense during training sessions. The team also signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, making Dart’s chances of playing this season slim unless the starters falter.
In New Orleans, new Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has emerged as a leader in the QB competition, with head coach Dennis Allen saying he will be “handed the starting job” for the upcoming season.
The Cleveland Browns are facing a more competitive environment for their quarterbacks, as veterans and rookies battle for the starting role. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees emphasized that all players are in contention and encouraged healthy competition.
Across the league, many rookie quarterbacks are jockeying for positions. For instance, the Pittsburgh Steelers have revamped their quarterback room and will be looking closely at their draft picks’ progress. Additionally, the Houston Texans and several other teams are defining roles for their newly drafted quarterbacks.
As the 2025 NFL season approaches, expectations are high for Ward to lead the Titans, while other rookies across the league are seeking their opportunities to shine.
