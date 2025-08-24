Cameron Young Aims for Ryder Cup Spot at Tour Championship

ATLANTA, Georgia — Cameron Young is experiencing one of the most pivotal weekends of his professional golf career. Three weeks ago, the 28-year-old secured his first PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship. Now, as he competes in the season-ending Tour Championship, Young stands just two strokes off the lead.

If he pulls off a comeback victory, Young will not only claim his second Tour win but also be crowned FedEx Cup champion, accompanied by a significant financial reward. Additionally, he is hoping to secure a coveted spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team set to play at Bethpage Black in New York, close to his hometown.

“I’ve been saying for the last bunch of weeks that my goals were to get here [to the Tour Championship] and to the Ryder Cup,” Young remarked after shooting a 62 in the second round at East Lake. “I’ve achieved part one, and part two involves some strong play here.”

The U.S. Ryder Cup team has six automatic qualifiers finalized after the BMW Championship. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley will make his six captain’s picks on Wednesday following the Tour Championship. Currently, Young is ranked 14th on the points list after a steady performance that includes five top 10s in eight starts since June.

“Recent form is hard to deny,” Young added. “This is my home state, and this golf course is one I love. It has a strong history as primarily a major championship venue, and my major record is solid.”

Young’s credentials include shooting a course-record 64 in the final round of the 2017 Metropolitan Open at Bethpage Black, making him the first amateur to win the event. His achievements have not gone unnoticed by Captain Bradley.

“He’s been incredibly encouraging to me,” Young said of Bradley. “He’s watching closely and has reached out with enthusiasm when I’ve played well. I appreciate any consideration he’s given me.”

With 36 more crucial holes ahead of him at East Lake, Young aims to strengthen his candidacy for a Ryder Cup selection. “I need to keep this momentum going over the next couple of days and see what happens,” he concluded.