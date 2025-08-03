Sports
Cameron Young Leads Wyndham Championship as Players Vie for Playoff Spots
GREENSBORO, North Carolina — The Wyndham Championship is currently underway at Sedgefield Country Club, marking the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season.
Defending champion Aaron Rai is looking to retain his title as competitors vie for a spot in the upcoming FedExCup Playoffs. Only the top 70 players from the season-long standings will qualify for the initial leg, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
As the only player under 20 under par, Cameron Young leads the tournament after Round 3, five shots ahead of Colombia’s Nico Echavarria. Young, who is pursuing his first PGA TOUR victory, is at 20-under through three rounds, while Echavarria stands at 15-under.
After an impressive start on Friday, Joel Dahmen recorded a 9-under 61 in the first round, putting him in contention early in the tournament. With only two rounds left, the stakes are high for players aiming to make the postseason.
Fans can follow the event live on PGA TOUR LIVE via ESPN+, providing multiple streaming options for viewers. The tournament is expected to reach its crescendo on Sunday, with CBS covering the final hours of play.
As competition intensifies, Cameron Young’s path to victory is clear, with fellow competitors like Chris Kirk, Mack Meissner, and last year’s champion Aaron Rai all looking to narrow the gap.
The Wyndham Championship has a total purse of $8.2 million, with the winner receiving $1.476 million. The tournament has been hosted at Sedgefield Country Club since 2008, showcasing a track designed by Donald Ross.
