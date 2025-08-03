Cameron Young Leads Wyndham Championship, Eyes First PGA Tour Win

GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Cameron Young is on the brink of his first PGA Tour victory as he leads the Wyndham Championship by five strokes heading into the final round on Sunday.

This tournament is more than just a win for Young. It offers him a chance to improve his position in the Ryder Cup standings, where he currently sits ninth among American players. “In the back of my mind, I’m trying to picture myself on that team,” said Young, reflecting on the Ryder Cup as he prepares for the final round.

Young has completed three seasons since his breakout rookie year in 2022, yielding multiple runner-up finishes, including a second place at the Open Championship. However, he has struggled since then, not finishing better than 40th in the FedEx Cup standings until this week.

A victory today would elevate him to as high as 15th in the Ryder Cup standings, though he still would be outside the top six spots that guarantee automatic qualification. This week’s Wyndham Championship also boasts an impressive purse of $8.2 million, with the winner set to take home $1.476 million.

The final round will feature other notable players chasing Young, but so far, he has successfully held off the competition. You can tune in to watch the action on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET, followed by coverage on CBS from 3-6 p.m. ET.