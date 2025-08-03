Sports
Cameron Young Leads Wyndham Championship, Seeks First PGA Tour Victory
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cameron Young shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday to take a five-shot lead in the Wyndham Championship, aiming for his first PGA Tour victory. Young, 28, has not yet won despite seven runner-up finishes since turning professional in 2021.
Young’s hot start included four consecutive birdies on holes 3 through 6, bringing his score to 20-under 190 after three rounds at Sedgefield Country Club. He began Saturday’s round with a three-stroke lead, which quickly expanded to eight strokes before he settled for a series of pars.
“Just played some really nice golf there for about an hour,” Young commented. “Had some opportunities on the back nine, too, just didn’t make as many putts.” He eventually finished the day strong with birdies at the par-5 15th and the 17th holes.
Colombian golfer Nicolas Echavarria reduced the gap to four strokes after shooting a 64, but Young maintained his edge throughout the round. “I’m just going to worry about what I’m doing,” Echavarria said. “I’ll try to hit the best shots I can and hole the putts.”
Young has become a prominent figure on tour, known as one of the best players without a victory. His prior near-misses include notable performances at the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews and the RBC Canadian Open earlier this year.
This tournament is critical not only for the title, which comes with an $1.476 million prize, but also for Young’s pressure to secure a spot in the Ryder Cup team. Currently ranked No. 9 in the Ryder Cup standings, a victory would enhance his hopes to be part of the team at Bethpage Black.
Sunday marks the final round of the Wyndham Championship, which determines the 70 players advancing to the FedEx Cup playoffs. With Young leading at 20-under, he only needs a score of 67 to set a new tournament record. Young aims for a solid final round to finally secure his first title.
