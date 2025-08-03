Cameron Young Sports MLB Logo on PGA Tour Apparel

NEW YORK, NY — Cameron Young, a rising star on the PGA Tour, has stirred curiosity among golf fans by sporting an MLB logo on his apparel. Young, who turned professional in 2019, has included the logo since his early days on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The patch began on the left sleeve of his shirt and now appears on his right collar, making way for the RBC logo. The unusual presence of a baseball league’s emblem on a golfer’s attire raises questions about its significance and origins.

In early 2023, Young shared the story behind the logo on a podcast. He explained that it connects to his childhood and his family’s ties to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who is a member at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Westchester County, where Young’s father, David, was the head professional.

“My parents have known them for 20 years, they’re great people,” Young said. “When I first turned pro, they took us to dinner, and afterward Rob leaned in and asked, ‘Would you wear the MLB patch?’ I was just starting my career and said, ‘Absolutely, I’d love to.’”

Young’s partnership with the MLB has persisted since then, and he is not alone in this practice. At the 2025 PGA Championship, fellow players Eric Cole and others also donned the MLB emblem, joining a notable list of golfers who have participated in similar agreements.

The trend reportedly began when sports agent Dave Parker negotiated a deal with the MLB for his client Shawn Stefani in 2013. Stefani’s deal involved payment along with access to Houston Astros tickets, which allowed him to engage with MLB sponsors and players during events.

Peter Malnati, among other golfers, has confirmed similar engagements, describing the benefits of wearing the logo as providing exposure and networking opportunities. “They put a logo on your bag and shirt, pay you a little for exposure, and you do a couple of events,” he said.

With Young’s growing profile and the increasing number of golfers sporting the MLB logo, it seems likely this trend will continue, linking golf and baseball in unexpected ways.