Entertainment
Camila Cabello and Boyfriend Spotted in Ibiza PDA During Vacation
Ibiza, Spain — Singer Camila Cabello and billionaire heir Khaled Chalhoub displayed their affection during a romantic getaway in Ibiza on July 21. The couple was seen sharing passionate kisses on a dock adorned with seaweed, showcasing their chemistry in the summer sun.
Cabello, 28, wore a black bikini, while Chalhoub flaunted a handsome physique in camouflage swim shorts. Witnesses captured them enjoying intimate moments in the water, where they kept their heads above to share more kisses.
The couple’s vacation reflects a summer trend of celebrity sightings in Ibiza, a popular destination this year. The pair first sparked dating rumors in November 2024 at an Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia. Their relationship gathered momentum when they were seen hand-in-hand during Paris Fashion Week in March 2025.
Chalhoub is the heir to the Chalhoub Group, a luxury fashion distribution company based in Dubai that partners with high-end brands like Versace and Jimmy Choo. In 2023, his family was recognized on the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses list, and their estimated wealth was noted at $1.7 billion in 2019.
Previously, Cabello dated several notable figures, including life coach Matthew Hussey and singer Shawn Mendes, with whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship that ended in 2021. In a March 2024 podcast, she reflected on her past with Mendes, stating, “It took us both less time to be like, ‘It’s all good. I will always care about him and love him. He’s such a good person.’”
As for the current couple, they remain close and are enjoying their time together on this picturesque Mediterranean island.
