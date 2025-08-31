Camila Cabello Dances Through Wardrobe Malfunction in Melbourne Concert

Melbourne, Australia — Camila Cabello faced a wardrobe malfunction during her concert on August 27, 2025, but the singer handled the situation with grace. Performing in Melbourne as part of her Yours, C tour, Cabello suffered a broken heel on one of her boots, leading to an unexpected moment on stage.

Videos from the concert show Cabello addressing the incident candidly. ‘Let me take my shoes off real quick,’ she told the audience before quickly removing her shoes and black socks. A backup dancer assisted her, allowing the show to continue smoothly.

This incident comes just a week after Cabello had another slip-up during her performance in Taiwan, where the corset of her outfit ‘fully popped open’ while she was singing ‘Chanel No. 5.’ Despite the panic, she maintained the fun spirit of the show for her fans, sharing the incident on her Instagram Stories.

Previously, at the 2024 Met Gala, Cabello dealt with a split in her gown, which was covered in Swarovski crystals. An eyewitness recalled that she handled the mishap effortlessly, laughing it off and not letting it overshadow her night. ‘She was not going to let anything ruin her night,’ the source added.

Cabello’s earlier Met Gala appearance also featured an ice purse that had malfunctioned before the event, with the chain snapping off. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she expressed that it was challenging to experience such a breakdown among many famous faces.

Despite these setbacks, Cabello has enjoyed major style wins, such as her striking look at the 2024 MTV VMAs and her appearance at Paris Fashion Week with her boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, showcasing well-coordinated outfits.

Always entertaining her fans, Cabello’s resilience in the face of fashion mishaps continues to impress her audience.