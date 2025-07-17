Camille Kostek Enjoys Sweet Summer Moments in the Hamptons

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Camille Kostek is enjoying a slow and sweet summer. The model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit staple shared a glimpse into her summer adventures with her boyfriend, retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

On Instagram, Kostek posted a 17-photo carousel, captioned “sweet slow summer moments in the Hamptons with my boys 🫶🏼🧺.” In the images, she is smiling while relaxing in Southampton. For the cover shot, she sported a navy blue t-shirt that complemented her long blonde hair.

During her trip, Kostek wore several stunning outfits, including a red and white gingham top, light-washed jeans, and a cream-colored sweater with American flag detailing. The couple was also seen enjoying time with their dog Ralphie, who appeared in several photos, including one where he played in a luxurious setting.

The couple, who began dating in 2015, met in 2013 at a charity event. Kostek once shared the humorous story of their first interaction, highlighting how Gronkowski sent his teammate over to deliver his phone number to her. “I was a rookie… I can’t take his number,” she recalled.

As they celebrate over a decade together, Kostek and Gronkowski continue to enjoy life as a couple, often sharing glimpses of their adventures on social media. “😍😍😍😍,” fellow SI Swimsuit model commented on her post.

In addition to Kostek’s summer adventures, NFL star Jared Goff and his wife Christen Harper recently announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Romy Isabelle Goff. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a heartwarming slideshow, introducing their new baby to the world.

Goff, 30, and Harper, 32, released a touching carousel that featured photos of their newborn, including one of Goff tenderly cradling Romy. Shortly after revealing her arrival, Harper expressed her joy on Instagram, saying, “Heart is bursting into a million pieces!!!!”

The couple, who had previously shared their excitement about becoming parents, married in 2024 after meeting on a dating app. Their journey to parenthood, matched with new family moments, continues to make headlines in the NFL community.