Camille Kostek Shows Off Swimsuit Collection During Lake Como Trip

Lake Como, Italy – Camille Kostek, a model and the girlfriend of former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, captivated fans on social media with a series of stunning bikini photos taken during her vacation in Lake Como. Kostek shared the images on August 19, showcasing her enviable figure and glamorous lifestyle.

In her Instagram post, Kostek, a star in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, captioned the images, “What’s your ideal morning? Me: this 🇮🇹.” She began the carousel with a chic all-white outfit that revealed a playful string bikini.

As followers scrolled through the post, they were treated to increasingly more daring shots. Fans reacted enthusiastically, with one user commenting, “That bathing suit is EVERYTHINGGGGGG i need!!!!” In response, Kostek exclaimed, “the toile kini set of my dreams! I designed it with for my collection 🫶🏼 grab one before they’re gone for good 😭.”

Comments continued to pour in, with one fan praising her, saying, “Pretty girlies 😍,” and another adding, “Italy looks gooooood on you 😍😍😍.”

Notably, Kostek walked in the Sports Illustrated runway show at Miami Swim Week on May 31, alongside other models such as Livvy Dunne and Jordan Chiles.