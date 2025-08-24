Sports
Camille Kostek Shows Off Swimsuit Collection During Lake Como Trip
Lake Como, Italy – Camille Kostek, a model and the girlfriend of former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, captivated fans on social media with a series of stunning bikini photos taken during her vacation in Lake Como. Kostek shared the images on August 19, showcasing her enviable figure and glamorous lifestyle.
In her Instagram post, Kostek, a star in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, captioned the images, “What’s your ideal morning? Me: this 🇮🇹.” She began the carousel with a chic all-white outfit that revealed a playful string bikini.
As followers scrolled through the post, they were treated to increasingly more daring shots. Fans reacted enthusiastically, with one user commenting, “That bathing suit is EVERYTHINGGGGGG i need!!!!” In response, Kostek exclaimed, “the toile kini set of my dreams! I designed it with for my collection 🫶🏼 grab one before they’re gone for good 😭.”
Comments continued to pour in, with one fan praising her, saying, “Pretty girlies 😍,” and another adding, “Italy looks gooooood on you 😍😍😍.”
Notably, Kostek walked in the Sports Illustrated runway show at Miami Swim Week on May 31, alongside other models such as Livvy Dunne and Jordan Chiles.
Recent Posts
- Camille Kostek Shows Off Swimsuit Collection During Lake Como Trip
- Chiefs Prepare for Season with Key Offensive Line Changes
- FC Porto Hosts Casa Pia in Liga Portugal Showdown
- Real Madrid Legend Calls for Casemiro’s Return Amid Transfer Rumors
- Alex Palou Claims Pole Position at Milwaukee Mile 250
- Universal’s Epic Universe Expands Express Passes to New Rides
- Spanish Clash in Serie A: Como Faces Lazio in Season Opener
- Manchester United Eyes Young Goalkeeper Senne Lammens
- The Rainmaker Debuts to Strong Ratings Across Multiple Platforms
- Learner Tien to Face Djokovic with Michael Chang’s Guidance
- Manchester United Faces Fulham in Premier League Matchup
- Shari Redstone Reveals Inside Details on Paramount’s Deal with Trump
- Buccaneers Face Tough Decision on Desmond Watson Amid Weight Concerns
- Rays Face Cardinals in MLB Matchup as Season Heats Up
- Meghan Trainor Teams Up with Patrick Mahomes for State Farm Commercial
- FC Nantes Seeks First Points Against RC Strasbourg
- Sequoia National Park Seizes Illegal Marijuana Grow, Removes 2,377 Plants
- Fairfield Falls to Las Vegas in Little League Championship Game
- College Football Weekend Kicks Off With Exciting Week 0 Games
- Eagles’ McKee Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Cowboys Matchup