Camille Rast Defeats Mikaela Shiffrin in Dramatic Slalom Showdown

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Camille Rast ended Mikaela Shiffrin‘s six-race winning streak in slalom on Sunday, beating the American by 0.14 seconds at the World Cup event in Slovenia.

Rast, the current slalom world champion, clocked a winning time of 1 minute, 40.20 seconds. Shiffrin, who has dominated the sport for years, could not match Rast’s performance despite a strong effort that left her sitting in second place.

In her first run, Rast maintained a lead over Shiffrin, finishing the first leg just a tenth of a second ahead. Shiffrin, however, delivered a brilliant second run, finishing with a time that was more than a second faster than any of her competitors. But Rast’s time in the second run edged Shiffrin by 0.04 seconds, securing Rast’s victory.

“I gave everything I had this weekend,” Rast said. “Double on the same weekend is quite amazing. I’m so happy.” She dedicated her win to the victims of a tragic fire in her hometown, further underscoring the emotional stakes of the competition.

Shiffrin, who took gold in slalom at the 2014 Olympics, expressed pride in her own skiing that day, stating, “I had a very specific goal, technically, and I could feel that. It was really, really good turns; I felt like I was flying.”

The two skiers were well ahead of the competition, with Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener finishing a distant third, 1.83 seconds behind. Paula Moltzan from the U.S. rounded out the top four, nearly two seconds off Rast’s pace.

Following a tough weekend that saw her narrowly miss victory last week, Rast’s performance in Slovenia marks her fourth World Cup career win and positions her as a serious contender against Shiffrin as they approach the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The next slalom race is scheduled for January 13 in Flachau, a location where Shiffrin has previously claimed five victories.