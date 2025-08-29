Sports
Camilo and Al-Selwady Set for UFC 321 Clash in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, UAE – Matheus Camilo and Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady will look for their first octagon victories at UFC 321, scheduled for October 25. The pairing was confirmed by multiple sources with knowledge of the matchup.
Camilo, a 24-year-old Brazilian, faced a tough debut in May when he lost to Gabe Green via rear-naked choke at UFC APEX. The loss ended his impressive six-fight winning streak, which included four stoppages.
On the other hand, Al-Selwady, known as the “Pride of Palestine,” is eager to return to the octagon after suffering a third-round stoppage loss to Loik Radzhabov in March 2024. Before joining the UFC, Al-Selwady was a champion in the Middle East, holding titles from Desert Force and Brave CF.
The main event of UFC 321 will feature Tom Aspinall facing Cyril Gane for the undisputed heavyweight championship, adding hype to the pay-per-view card.
Both fighters are hungry for redemption and fans expect an exciting showdown in just a couple of months.
