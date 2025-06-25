Politics
Cammack’s Ectopic Pregnancy Highlights Abortion Law Confusion in Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) – U.S. Representative Kat Cammack recently recounted the difficulties she faced while seeking treatment for a life-threatening pregnancy complication, sparking renewed discussion about Florida‘s six-week abortion ban. Cammack, a Republican, discussed her ectopic pregnancy during an exclusive interview, revealing the struggles she encountered when the state’s abortion law took effect in May 2024.
Doctors diagnosed Cammack with an ectopic pregnancy, a condition where a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus. This situation is fatal for the embryo and poses serious risks to the mother’s health. Despite this urgent medical issue, Cammack reported that medical staff hesitated to terminate the five-week pregnancy due to their fear of violating the new state law.
In her attempt to receive the necessary treatment, Cammack used her phone to consult the law and even reached out to the governor’s office. After hours of discussions with hospital staff, she finally received methotrexate medication to terminate the pregnancy. Cammack stated that she doesn’t blame the state law itself for the delays but rather pointed to ‘fearmongering’ from pro-choice advocates who shape public perceptions about abortion.
“It was absolute fearmongering at its worst,” Cammack said. “There will be some comments like, ‘Well, thank God we have abortion services,’ even though what I went through wasn’t an abortion.” Cammack’s experience prompted the Alachua County Democratic Party to criticize the vague language in the abortion law, arguing it creates a climate of confusion that can jeopardize patient care.
“Rep. Kat Cammack’s ectopic pregnancy put her life at risk, and her treatment was delayed because of the very abortion ban she supported,” a statement from the party read. “Doctors were too scared to treat her. If even she couldn’t get care, what hope is there for the rest of us?”
In response to inquiries, Cammack issued a statement emphasizing her support for abortive procedures in cases where the mother’s life is endangered, as well as in instances of rape or incest. Currently pregnant again, she is due this summer.
