Campbell Wins Cane Knife Trophy, Defeating Waipahu 21-6

WAIPAHU, Hawaii — The Cane Knife Trophy remains in Ewa Beach for at least another year after No. 6 Campbell defeated No. 10 Waipahu 21-6 in a non-league football game at the Masa Yonamine Athletic Complex on Friday night.

The victory improved Campbell’s record to 2-0 while Waipahu fell to 1-1.

“We did some good things, we also had some missed assignments, but you always take the win and run,” Campbell coach Darren Johnson said while leading his players from the postgame handshake line to their buses.

Campbell’s defense limited Waipahu to just 142 net yards and was particularly effective against a Marauders offense that had scored 37 points the previous week.

Tristan Pacheco, Waipahu’s speedy running back, managed 60 yards on 16 carries, but the team struggled overall with an average of just 2.3 yards per rush.

Both defenses held strong until Campbell struck late in the first quarter. Quarterback Elijah Mendoza rolled right and connected with Shaison Kupukaa for a 16-yard touchdown pass, capping a seven-play drive initiated by a blocked Waipahu punt.

Waipahu had only one significant offensive drive in the first half, which ended with Campbell’s Kale Lundvall tackling Lyric Anuenue for a 10-yard loss.

Waipahu found the scoreboard late in the third quarter when Arona Liaina scored on a 3-yard run, completing a 55-yard drive following an interception by Christopher Togiai.

Coach Bryson Carvalho mentioned the missed two-point conversion as a crucial moment, saying, “Every little play counts. Hats off to Campbell at the end of the day.”

The Sabers responded immediately with a touchdown, capped by a 4-yard run from Adrian James Letua. This extended their lead again, showing their resilience and ability to answer back quickly.

Austyn Filoteo sealed Campbell’s victory with a critical interception that halted Waipahu’s drive and preserved the Sabers’ lead.

“Our defense especially played really tough,” Johnson noted. “They got into some hard situations but were able to overcome.”

Despite 14 penalties for 145 yards, Campbell’s defense held firm, allowing them to maintain control throughout the matchup. The Sabers will continue their non-league schedule against Keaau next week.