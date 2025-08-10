Campeonato Brasileiro 2025: 19ª Rodada Começa com Grandes Confrontos

Salvador, Brazil — The 19th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro kicks off this weekend, featuring several exciting matches. The action begins on Saturday, August 9, 2025, with Flamengo hosting Mirassol at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Three matches are scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 PM local time: Flamengo vs. Mirassol, Bragantino vs. Internacional, and São Paulo vs. Vitória. Later, at 8:30 PM, Fortaleza will take on Botafogo, followed by the Bahia vs. Fluminense matchup at 9 PM.

The series of matches continue on Sunday, with games in the Série B league, including América Mineiro facing Remo at 4 PM and Goiás hosting Operário at 6:30 PM. The players are eager to secure important points as the season progresses.

Flamengo enters the match as a favorite, while Mirassol aims for an upset. Flamengo is known for its strong home advantage, but Mirassol has shown resilience this season.

Bragantino’s recent form has not been favorable, having lost the last four matches, including a defeat against Atlético-MG. On the other hand, Internacional seeks to break their losing streak after suffering a recent defeat by São Paulo.

The Brazilian league began on March 29 and is set to conclude on December 21, 2025. This season is notable for its new broadcast rights structure, marking a significant change in how games are shared among viewers.

Fans can expect thrilling matches this weekend, with the excitement seen across social media and sports channels as clubs battle for crucial points in the league standings.