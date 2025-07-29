Campobasso Election Challenge Dismissed by TAR Court

CAMPOBASSO, Italy — The TAR Molise court has dismissed an electoral challenge from the center-right coalition regarding last year’s municipal elections in Campobasso. The ruling, issued on July 29, 2025, elaborated on points presented in a 104-page decision by Judge Luigi Lalla.

Judge Lalla outlined the reasons behind the dismissal, stating that the claims raised by the challengers were unfounded. The court was chaired by Nicola Gaviano and included judges Lalla and Sergio Occhionero. They rejected the requests to annul or amend the electoral results.

Before arriving at the court, election documents were scrutinized by officials from the Prefecture. The TAR judges determined that any irregularities found were resolved during a verification process conducted in the offices located in Piazza Pepe. All 29 contested election sections were subject to review.

The judges characterized the identified irregularities as “mere formal errors and not substantial,” affirming that the integrity of the vote had been restored. They emphasized that allegations of “ballot irregularities,” which the center-right party used to question the electoral process, lacked any supporting evidence.

Additionally, issues regarding the signatures collected for the submission of electoral lists and the Socialist Party’s symbol, a party that backed candidate Marialuisa Forte, were deemed irrelevant to the voters’ decisions.

The ruling reinforces the legitimacy of the Campobasso municipal elections and highlights the judicial process in ensuring electoral integrity.