K-State’s Campus Targeted in Swatting Incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) – Kansas State University (K-State) experienced a swatting attack on Monday afternoon, August 25, leading to a significant police response. Officials from K-State confirmed that the alert was triggered around 4:30 p.m. at the Hale Library.

Upon receiving the report of active violence, local police were dispatched to the scene. The authorities declared the campus safe within eight minutes, giving the all-clear at 4:38 p.m.

K-State Police have been contacted for further details on the nature of the alert and the reasons behind it. A university spokesperson described the incident as a false alarm, stating, “This appears to be similar to other swatting reports happening at universities across the country.”

The incident follows a series of swatting attempts at college campuses nationwide, including several in the Southeastern Conference. Just the day before, a call was made regarding an active shooter at the University of South Carolina’s Thomas Cooper Library.

According to reports, the South Carolina campus went into lockdown as law enforcement searched for any signs of a shooter. The initial alert went out around 6:30 p.m. ET, but by 7:10 p.m. ET, authorities found no evidence of a shooting.

On the same day K-State was targeted, the University of Arkansas issued an alert due to reports of an active shooter as well. Police arrived and conducted sweeps of affected areas, but no injuries or gunshots were reported. The emergency alert was sent out at 1:27 p.m. ET, advising people to avoid Mullins Library.

As of 3:30 p.m. ET, the situation at the University of Arkansas remained under control, with law enforcement clearing the area while ensuring the safety of students and staff.