DETROIT, MI — Right-handed pitcher Olson of the Detroit Tigers has been showing impressive numbers this season, boasting a 2.71 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP over 63 innings. However, a nagging finger injury raises questions about his ability to stay healthy and reach new career milestones in 2025.

Despite his injury concerns, Olson’s performance metrics suggest he has the potential for continued success. With a strikeout rate of 24% and a walk rate of 9%, Olson’s skillset indicates he could deliver quality pitching if he can maintain his health throughout the rest of the season.

The Tigers remain optimistic about Olson’s future. Team management believes that with proper treatment and recovery, he can regain full strength. “We are hopeful Olson can channel his talent into consistent outings,” said a team representative.

