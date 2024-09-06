Canada Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Unity and Diversity

On September 6, 2024, the Government of Canada released a statement recognizing Ganesh Chaturthi, a significant festival celebrated by Hindu communities both in Canada and globally. This occasion marks the anniversary of the birth of Lord Ganesh, a highly revered figure in Hinduism, identifiable by his distinctive elephant head.

Lord Ganesh represents qualities such as intelligence, listening, prosperity, and wisdom. He is particularly known for his ability to remove obstacles and provide protection to homes through his powerful presence.

During the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, Hindu Canadians engage in traditional practices, which include creating and placing clay idols or murtis of Lord Ganesh in their homes and public spaces. The festivities last for ten days and encompass prayers, music, dance, and communal feasts, highlighting the vibrant culture of the Hindu community.

It is a common tradition to offer sweets like modak and ladoo during these celebrations, as these delicacies are believed to be favorites of Lord Ganesh. The richness and diversity of these festivities signify the strengthening spirit of inclusion and diversity within Canada, enhancing the nation’s cultural tapestry.

Each year, it is essential to acknowledge and celebrate the substantial contributions made by Hindu Canadians to the country. Their diverse cultural heritage and steadfast courage play a vital role in shaping Canada’s distinct history and affirming that diversity is a profound strength for the nation.

Alisson Lévesque, the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, extended heartfelt wishes to Hindu communities worldwide and all Canadians, emphasizing a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with joy and gratitude. The minister expressed hopes that the celebration would inspire collective efforts towards harmony, peace, and mutual respect.