Canada Commits $10.3 Million to Support Ethiopia’s Demobilization Program

The Government of Canada has announced a commitment of nearly 10.3 million USD to support the implementation of Ethiopia‘s National Demobilization and Reintegration Program (NDRP).

This significant funding will aid in the efforts coordinated by Ethiopia’s National Rehabilitation Commission, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and various other donors.

Joshua Tabah, the Canadian Ambassador to Ethiopia, emphasized the importance of a comprehensive disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) program in establishing sustainable peace in the country.

He noted that the program aims to assist ex-combatants, communities, and all of Ethiopia in healing and rebuilding. The ambassador expressed Canada’s recognition of Ethiopia’s determination to manage one of the world’s largest demobilization and reintegration efforts.

The funding will help demobilize over 371,971 ex-combatants and facilitate their transition into civilian life. Initiatives such as entrepreneurship training, small grants, psychosocial assistance, and civic education will be provided to support the reintegration process.

The program will extend its support across various regions including Afar, Amhara, Benishangul Gumuz, Gambella, Oromia, Southwest Ethiopia, and Tigray.

Commissioner Temesgen Tilahun of the National Rehabilitation Commission expressed gratitude for Canada’s significant financial support towards the demobilization and reintegration efforts.

He stated, “As we are on the verge of the official launch, we will utilize the grant to demobilize and facilitate the transition of former combatants into their communities, enabling them to commence a peaceful life.”

Commissioner Tilahun also highlighted the need for continued support from partners to ensure a successful reintegration process, which is essential for lasting peace in Ethiopia.

Finance State Minister Semereta Sewasew reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the DDR process with both technical and financial assistance, allocating 1 billion Birr for the 2024/25 fiscal year.

Samuel Doe, UNDP’s Resident Representative in Ethiopia, stressed that Canada’s timely funding will play a crucial role in facilitating the demobilization of ex-combatants, aiding their return to their communities, and providing essential care for victims.

This financial support is particularly important in relation to the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) and advancing peace-building initiatives within Ethiopia.

Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN Resident Coordinator for Ethiopia, reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to aiding the Ethiopian government and its people in their humanitarian and development goals.

He asserted that the COHA, which includes DDR as a critical element, reflects the government’s dedication to fostering peace, security, and sustainable development.