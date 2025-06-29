Canada Faces Guatemala in Gold Cup Quarterfinal Showdown

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Canada will face Guatemala in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday, June 29, at 4 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. This match marks a pivotal moment as only one team will advance to the semifinals.

Both teams have shown competitive spirits throughout the tournament. Canada finished first in Group B, with a record of 2 wins and 1 draw. They began their campaign strongly, defeating Honduras 6-0, followed by a 1-1 draw against Curaçao, and then a 2-0 victory over El Salvador.

Guatemala, on the other hand, also performed admirably in Group C, securing second place with a record of 2 wins and 1 loss. They started with a surprising 1-0 win against Jamaica, faced a narrow loss to Panama, but bounced back to defeat Guadeloupe 3-2 in their last group match.

“We know Canada is a strong team, but we are ready to give it our all,” said Guatemala coach Luis Fernando Paez. Meanwhile, Canadian players boast confidence after their impressive run and are determined to keep that momentum going.

This quarterfinal promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams aiming for the next stage of the tournament. Fans can watch the match live on Fubo, subject to regional restrictions. Don’t miss this crucial clash in the Gold Cup!