Sports
Canada Faces Guatemala in Gold Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
Minneapolis, Minnesota – Canada will face Guatemala in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday, June 29, at 4 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. This match marks a pivotal moment as only one team will advance to the semifinals.
Both teams have shown competitive spirits throughout the tournament. Canada finished first in Group B, with a record of 2 wins and 1 draw. They began their campaign strongly, defeating Honduras 6-0, followed by a 1-1 draw against Curaçao, and then a 2-0 victory over El Salvador.
Guatemala, on the other hand, also performed admirably in Group C, securing second place with a record of 2 wins and 1 loss. They started with a surprising 1-0 win against Jamaica, faced a narrow loss to Panama, but bounced back to defeat Guadeloupe 3-2 in their last group match.
“We know Canada is a strong team, but we are ready to give it our all,” said Guatemala coach Luis Fernando Paez. Meanwhile, Canadian players boast confidence after their impressive run and are determined to keep that momentum going.
This quarterfinal promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams aiming for the next stage of the tournament. Fans can watch the match live on Fubo, subject to regional restrictions. Don’t miss this crucial clash in the Gold Cup!
Recent Posts
- High School Students Monitor Solar Storms with NASA’s Antenna Kits
- Musk’s Departure Leaves Uncertainty Over DOGE Stimulus Checks
- Kojima Discusses Japanese Actors in Death Stranding 2
- Morgan Wallen Headlines First Concert at Camp Randall Since 1997
- Investors Anticipate Economic Data Amid Stock Market Rally
- Love Island Drama: Heart Rate Challenge Fuels Feud in Villa
- Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup
- New Details Emerge in Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
- Aldrich Potgieter Claims First PGA Tour Victory in Dramatic Playoff
- Kylie Page, Beloved Adult Star, Dies at Age 28
- Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green Amid Relationship Controversy
- Singer Rebekah Del Rio, Star of Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57
- Nicolas Hague Traded to Predators, Signs Extension
- Environmental Groups Challenge SeaWorld’s Fireworks Over Pollution Concerns
- Hip Hop Educators Inspire Future Leaders Through Music and Art
- Shooting Near Stonewall Inn Injures Two After NYC Pride March
- Love Island USA Issues Warning Against Cyberbullying Contestants
- Alexandra Daddario Raises Awareness for Pets Through Social Media
- Bradshaw, Roethlisberger Ranked Outside Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks
- Love Island USA Issues Serious Warning Against Cyberbullying