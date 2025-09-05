Sports
Canada’s Jesse Marsch Discusses World Cup Politics and Roster Plans
Bucharest, Romania — Canada men’s national team manager Jesse Marsch spoke openly on September 4, 2025, about his plans for the 2026 World Cup roster and the intersection of the tournament with U.S. politics. This came before Canada’s friendly against Romania.
<p“I'm excited for the opportunity to play the World Cup at home,” said Marsch, acknowledging the growing connection between U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA. He expressed pleasure in seeing the event co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, especially after the recent announcement that the World Cup draw would take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Center.
Marsch noted that while there is some political tension surrounding the tournament, the focus remains on football. “People know the comments I made, and so when they see me, they are aware that I’m that guy,” he quipped, referencing his previous critiques of Trump.
The Canadian team, coming off a flawed Gold Cup campaign, is now focused on their upcoming friendly matches as they finalize their World Cup roster. Marsch pointed out that their coaching staff is treating the next six friendly matches as one single window for assessing player performance.
<p“We’re pretty clear on what each guy can deliver and how he fits in,” Marsch stated, emphasizing stability as crucial in the months leading to the World Cup. He mentioned that injuries to players like Alphonso Davies and Liam Millar could present challenges, but their spots on the team remain secure.
<p“Injuries are a hurdle for us, but I’m excited about the potential of the squad,” Marsch said. “A lack of real changes to the team is a step towards being ready,” he added, indicating that healthy players not included in the squad now may struggle to make the final cut.
As the team prepares, Marsch is keeping a close eye on how his goalkeeper selection unfolds, hoping to finalize that decision before the World Cup. “When the decision gets made, it will be probably one of my most difficult and important decisions for the team,” he remarked.
While Marsch works on establishing a solid roster, the U.S. team under manager Mauricio Pochettino is navigating its own challenges with player selection, indicating a contrast in how both nations are preparing for the global stage.
