Canada and Mexico Play to a Scoreless Draw in Intense Friendly Match

In a chippy international friendly held on September 10, 2024, Canada and Mexico played to a scoreless draw at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both teams displayed a high level of physicality throughout the match.

Mexico, ranked 17th in the world, began the game with aggressive tactics, repeatedly challenging the 40th-ranked Canadians. The game featured a total of 43 fouls, with Mexico committing 24 of them. American referee Victor Rivas handed out seven yellow cards, four to Mexico and three to Canada, indicating the match’s intensity.

Despite the physical play, both teams struggled to generate significant scoring opportunities. Mexico outshot Canada 10-5, with three shots on target compared to Canada’s one. However, each team’s goalkeeper made crucial saves to maintain the scoreline.

Canada broke their winless streak against the United States just a few days prior, marking a historic victory on U.S. soil. Jesse Marsch, the Canadian coach, expressed pride in his team’s progress, highlighting their resilience against Mexico’s aggressive strategy.

The attendance for the match was announced at 32,623, well short of the stadium’s 80,000 capacity. Both teams managed a few shots on goal, but neither could capitalize on their chances as both defenses held firm.

The match featured notable moments, including physical confrontations, such as a studs-up challenge by Mexico’s Julian Araujo on Canada’s Alphonso Davies, which resulted in a yellow card for Araujo. The event exemplified the rivalry between the two nations.

As the game continued, Mexico’s new coach, Javier Aguirre, who recently took over the team, expressed dissatisfaction with his team’s performance throughout the match. Aguirre had previously overseen a successful 3-0 victory over New Zealand.

The players showcased immense effort, but ultimately, the scoreless draw left many fans hoping for more excitement in future encounters.