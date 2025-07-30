Canada to Recognize Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

OTTAWA, Ontario, Canada — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state in September, aligning with similar commitments from France and the UK. This decision follows a Cabinet meeting at the National Press Theatre, where Carney emphasized Canada’s long-standing support for a two-state solution.

“Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution, an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security,” Carney stated. He was joined by Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand during the press conference.

Carney revealed that Canada plans to make this recognition during the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations. He noted that the Palestinian Authority has pledged to implement important reforms and to conduct elections in 2026, in which Hamas would not participate.

“(Abbas) has also committed to not militarizing the state of Palestine,” Carney added, referring to President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority.

This announcement coincides with heightened attention on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by Israel’s current blockade. Carney reiterated Canada’s support for Israel’s right to exist peacefully while stressing that stability in the region necessitates a viable Palestinian state.

“We will always steadfastly support Israel’s existence as an independent state in the Middle East… but any path to lasting peace requires a viable and stable Palestinian state,” Carney said.

Following Carney’s remarks, Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned Canada’s plans as a reward for Hamas. “The change in the position of the Canadian government at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza,” the ministry stated in a post on X.

Israeli Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed emphasized, “We will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian entity that would harm our security.”

The U.S. has also criticized similar actions by France and the UK, citing concerns that such moves support Hamas. Last month, Canada joined other nations in sanctioning two far-right ministers from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

A joint statement from Canada, the UK, Norway, New Zealand, and Australia stressed commitment to the two-state solution amid ongoing violence. “This solution is the only way to guarantee security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians,” they stated.