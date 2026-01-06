News
Canadian Couple Found Dead in Dominican Republic While on Vacation
VILLA RIVA, Dominican Republic — A Canadian couple was found dead while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, their family shared on social media. Christine Sauvé, 55, and Alain Noël, 56, died in their sleep on December 25, according to Sauvé’s brother, Gilles Sauvé Jr., in an interview with the CBC.
The couple’s son discovered their bodies inside their vacation home in the El Indio Village residential complex on December 26. The cause of death has not yet been determined, and local authorities are currently investigating, with autopsy results expected in about 45 days.
Gilles Sauvé Jr. reported that his sister had called him the night before her death, feeling dizzy and stating she had visited a hospital for bloodwork. She was scheduled for further tests the following day. “In the end, it didn’t come to that,” Gilles said during the interview.
Global Affairs Canada confirmed awareness of the incident and is providing consular assistance while working with local authorities. “We express our condolences to the family and loved ones,” the agency stated.
Patricia Sauvé, the couple’s niece, described them as a joyful and happy couple who had been looking forward to retiring in the Dominican Republic. “It’s unimaginable, two people who die at the same time,” Patricia expressed. “We absolutely don’t understand what’s happening.”
Gilles Sauvé Jr., who is now in the Dominican Republic to handle the situation, highlighted the difficulties of processing their deaths during the holiday season when many offices are closed. “Everything is progressing very slowly,” he said.
The couple’s remains were sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences in Santo Domingo for autopsies as investigations continue.
