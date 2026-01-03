Canadian Couple Found Dead in Dominican Republic While Vacationing

Villa Riva, Dominican Republic – A Canadian couple, Christine Sauvé, 55, and her husband Alain Noël, 56, were found dead in their vacation home on December 26. Their bodies were discovered by their son, who was on holiday with them, according to family members.

Gilles Sauvé Jr., Christine’s brother, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) that the cause of their deaths remains unknown. Local authorities have launched an investigation, and autopsy results are expected within 45 days. He mentioned that his sister had reported feeling dizzy and visited a hospital the day before her death.

“In the end, it didn’t come to that,” Gilles said, expressing the family’s confusion over the tragic news.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed they are aware of the incident and are providing consular assistance. A statement from the agency read, “Canadian officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information.”

The couple had been planning to travel the world as part of their retirement. “It was their retirement plan,” Gilles explained. He is currently in the Dominican Republic attempting to handle the logistics of repatriating their bodies to Canada.

“What’s very difficult is that we’re not in Quebec, and everything is closed, including the embassies,” he stated. “We’re trying to get things done, but everything is progressing very slowly.”

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is ongoing, with the couple’s bodies sent to a forensic institute for examination.