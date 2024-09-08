Canadian Men’s Soccer Team Secures Historic Victory Against U.S.

The Canadian men’s soccer team achieved a significant milestone by defeating the U.S. men’s national team 2-1 in an international friendly held on September 7, 2024. This victory marks Canada’s first triumph on American soil over their rivals in 67 years.

Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David were the standout players for the 40th-ranked Canadians, who had a dominant performance throughout the match. The team took the lead early, scoring in the 17th minute, and maintained their advantage with solid defensive gameplay.

Last winning on U.S. territory in July 1957, the Canadians have struggled in previous encounters, going winless in 23 consecutive matches. This recent victory demonstrates a shift in momentum and showcases the development and growth of Canadian soccer under coach Jesse Marsch.

Canada’s performance was particularly impressive in the first half, outshooting the Americans 11-1, and taking advantage of defensive errors in the U.S. lineup. Coach Jesse Marsch expressed pride in his team’s commitment and performance during the match.

The U.S. team, ranked 16th, faced their third consecutive defeat following poor results at Copa America. Assistant coach Mikey Varas, temporarily in charge after the dismissal of Gregg Berhalter, acknowledged the need for improvement and took responsibility for the errors that led to Canada’s goals.

With this victory, the Canadian team looks forward to their next challenge against No. 17 Mexico in Arlington, Texas. The win serves as a pivotal moment for the Canadian soccer program, highlighting their readiness to compete against stronger teams.