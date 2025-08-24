Sports
Canadians Nick Taylor and Corey Conners Compete at Tour Championship
Atlanta, Georgia – The second round of the Tour Championship began Friday with 30 top golfers competing for a $10 million prize at East Lake Golf Club. Among those in the running are Canadian golfers Nick Taylor and Corey Conners, both of whom made the cut after last week’s BMW Championship.
This is only the second time in the history of the FedEx Cup, which started in 2007, that two Canadians have qualified for the Tour Championship. Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., performed well in the second round, matching his first-round score with a 3-under 67. He currently ranks tied for 14th on the leaderboard.
Taylor started the day with a bogey but recovered quickly. He made a series of pars before scoring three birdies on the front nine, reaching 5-under for the tournament. However, a three-putt bogey on the par-3 11th hole set him back momentarily. Taylor regained his momentum with a birdie on the 12th and capped off his round with another birdie on the 18th.
Conners, hailing from Listowel, Ontario, struggled with an even-par 70 in his first round but improved on Friday with another 3-under 67, placing him in 23rd position. Like his compatriot, Conners also began with a bogey. After regaining ground with birdies on the third and ninth holes, he managed to finish strong, playing the final nine holes at 2-under with additional birdies on 17 and 18.
Despite showcasing solid ball-striking by hitting 75 percent of greens in regulation, Conners has faced difficulties with his short game, showing -1.490 Strokes Gained: Around The Green and -1.742 Strokes Gained: Putting this week. As the competition continues, both players remain focused on maximizing their chances to secure the prestigious title and the accompanying five-year PGA Tour exemption.
Recent Posts
- Canadians Nick Taylor and Corey Conners Compete at Tour Championship
- Golden State Valkyries Face Off Against Dallas Wings in Crucial WNBA Match
- Colton Underwood Teases Leap into Dancing With the Stars
- Adidas Signs Nebraska’s Harper Murray to NIL Deal
- Cal Raleigh Ties Home Run Record for Catchers with 48th Blast
- Cleveland Browns Face Quarterback Dilemma Ahead of Season Opener
- McNally Favored in US Open Match Against Teichmann
- Jeremy Jacquet Draws Attention from Real Madrid and Arsenal
- 2025 Volleyball Season Kicks Off with AVCA First Serve Showcase
- Cameron Young Aims for Ryder Cup Spot at Tour Championship
- John Wick 5 Faces Challenge of Introducing a New Villain
- Strategy Buys Another 430 Bitcoins Amid Market Challenges
- Toronto FC Faces Atlanta United in Critical Eastern Conference Clash
- Santi Cazorla Faces Real Madrid in Historic Oviedo Return
- Taiwan’s Baseball Identity Struggles Under ‘Chinese Taipei’ Label
- Seychelles President Concludes Visit to Vatican City with Cardinal Parolin
- Taiwan Commemorates 80 Years Since World War Two’s End Amid Tensions
- Nebraska Faces Stanford in Exciting Volleyball Clash This Sunday
- Nevada Wins Little League World Series U.S. Championship, Heads for Title Match
- Legendary Ski Coach Erich Sailer Passes Away at 99