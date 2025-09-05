Canadians Shine at U.S. Open with Doubles and Singles Matches

NEW YORK — It’s an exciting day for tennis fans as multiple Canadians step into the spotlight at the U.S. Open. This afternoon, Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner, Erin Routliffe, will play in the women’s doubles final, followed by Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime competing in the men’s singles semifinals during prime time.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, the tournament’s third seeds, are vying for their second U.S. Open title, having won in 2023. They will face the top-seeded duo of Taylor Townsend from the United States and Katerina Siniakova from Czechia in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Dabrowski aims to capture her fourth Grand Slam title in doubles.

Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime seeks his first Grand Slam final against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy. As the 25th seed, Auger-Aliassime has achieved an impressive feat by pulling off three consecutive upsets to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2021. He defeated No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, No. 15 Andrey Rublev, and No. 8 Alex de Minaur to make it this far.

Auger-Aliassime and Sinner have each had different paths to this stage. Sinner, this year’s winner at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, has only dropped one set in his matches leading to the semifinal. Despite Sinner’s recent dominance, Auger-Aliassime leads their head-to-head encounters 2-1, although Sinner defeated him decisively in their recent meeting at the Cincinnati Open.

Fans eagerly anticipate both matches as Dabrowski and Routliffe aim to defend their title, and Auger-Aliassime hopes to extend his surprising run in the tournament. The stakes are high, with Canadian tennis poised for memorable achievements.