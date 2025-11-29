Sports
Canadiens Aim for Third Straight Win Against Avalanche
DENVER, CO – The Montreal Canadiens are set to face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 29, at 3:00 p.m. ET. This will be the second game of a back-to-back series after the Canadiens defeated the Las Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 the previous day.
The Canadiens are hoping to continue their winning streak after knocking off a tough opponent in Vegas. Despite being outshot 31-19, Montreal scored quickly and efficiently. They are now back in Denver, where they look to sweep their three-game road trip.
In the last season, the Canadiens secured three points against the Avalanche, winning two of three encounters. However, this season, they face a formidable Colorado team that is on a roll, losing only once in November. The Avalanche are currently near the top of the NHL standings, boasting a record of 17-1-6.
Key players to watch include Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, who recently marked his 132nd career goal, placing him sixth all-time for players under 25 in franchise history. Zachary Bolduc has also shown improvement, with a goal and an assist in recent games.
On the Avalanche side, star player Nathan MacKinnon leads with 41 points in just 24 games, including eight points in his last five outings. Other notable contributions come from Martin Necas and Cale Makar, who are both over the 30-point mark.
The Canadiens have a record of 13-7-3 this season, averaging 3.48 goals per game. In comparison, the Avalanche are averaging four goals per game, making this matchup highly anticipated.
Fans can catch the game on TSN2 and RDS, with radio coverage available on TSN 690 and 98.5 FM. With both teams performing well, this game promises to be an exciting one.
Recent Posts
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63