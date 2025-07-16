Canadiens Sign Joe Veleno After Kraken Buyout

Montreal, Quebec — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday they have signed forward Joe Veleno to a one-year, one-way contract worth $900,000. This comes after Veleno, a 25-year-old center, was bought out by the Seattle Kraken.

Veleno was acquired by the Kraken from the Chicago Blackhawks on June 21, but was released shortly after as part of roster changes leading up to free agency. He finished the 2024-25 season with Chicago, where he played 18 games, scoring three goals and four assists.

Last season, Veleno spent the majority of his time with the Detroit Red Wings, playing 56 games and tallying five goals and five assists. In total, across 74 games with both teams, he recorded eight goals and 17 points. Originally drafted 30th overall by the Red Wings in 2018, Veleno has accumulated 38 goals and 43 assists for 81 points in 306 NHL games.

The Canadiens are filling a gap left by Christian Dvorak’s departure, as Veleno adds needed depth to the center position. Even though he might not be the solution as a second-line center, his size at 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds gives the team added flexibility.

Veleno, who made headlines as the first player to debut in the QMJHL at the age of 15, has shown flashes of potential throughout his career but has faced challenges producing consistently at the NHL level. Fans and management alike hope his return to his hometown team may reignite his game.

The signing comes at a crucial time for the Canadiens, who are navigating their salary cap situation. Following the buyout, they remain slightly above the cap, but the team remains optimistic about Veleno’s contributions as they gear up for the upcoming season.