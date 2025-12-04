Candace Cameron Bure Speaks on Faith Amid Cancel Culture Struggles

LOS ANGELES, California – Candace Cameron Bure, the former star of the hit show “Full House,” has recently released a devotional book titled “100 Days of Joy and Strength: A Daily Devotional Journey.” In the latest episode of her podcast, she opened up about the challenges she faced over the past two years, especially regarding criticism and cancel culture in Hollywood.

Bure spoke candidly about her struggles during 2022 and 2023, which she described as a “really hard year” due to negative media coverage. “Bad things were said about me that just weren’t true, and headlines that were made up,” she said. This intense scrutiny affected her professional relationships, and she expressed feelings of betrayal: “It felt like my character was just thrown in the gutter, you know?”

During these difficult moments, Bure drew strength from her faith in God and scripture. She referenced James 1:2-3, saying, “For the last probably two and a half years, I have read that verse. I have chewed on that verse. I have clung to that verse over and over.” She highlighted the importance of perseverance through tough times.

Bure also reflected on the Parable of the Talents from the book of Matthew, contemplating her role as a public figure. “What am I going to do? Am I going to let all of these words really hurt me so much that I will no longer be effective for the kingdom of God?” she asked. “I’m not giving it to him because I hate him. I hate the enemy.”

In 2022, Bure, who is now the chief creative officer at Great American Family, faced backlash after announcing the network would not feature same-sex couples in leading roles. In a statement, she addressed her comments and emphasized her love for all people, stating that it saddened her that the media often seeks to divide around important subjects.

Bure reiterated her devotion to Christianity and her mission to share God’s love through her work. “If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately,” she explained. “I am called to love all people, and I do.”

Earlier this year, she acknowledged the positive role her faith has played in her life, especially during hardships. “He always shows up, and it’s sometimes in unexpected ways,” she reflected. Bure believes that even in moments of failure, God’s presence is what helps her push through challenges.

“The fact that I actually did it, I pushed through the fear, I had the courage, or I had the stamina to walk another step, that’s because of You,” she concluded, affirming her commitment to her faith.