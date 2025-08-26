Candace Parker’s Number to be Retired by Chicago Sky

CHICAGO, IL — Candace Parker will become the second player in WNBA history to have her jersey retired by more than one team. The ceremony is scheduled to take place when Parker’s number is raised to the rafters of the United Center during halftime of a game.

Parker, who grew up in Naperville, Illinois, first gained recognition as a standout player at Naperville Central High School. Under Coach Andy Nussbaum, her Redhawks won two state championships. Nussbaum praised Parker, saying, “I think Candace has always been a team player, and that goes a long way to winning a championship.”

Only Parker’s number 3 and Allie Quigley’s number 14 will be retired by the Chicago Sky. Elizabeth Williams from the Chicago Sky called Parker a legend, highlighting her impact on every team she has played for.

Parker, a seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time MVP, has been part of three championship teams, including the 2021 Sky team and the Las Vegas Aces. Tyler Marsh, head coach for the Sky, noted, “Candace is a basketball savant. She’s a legend in this league, a legend in this city.”

Close friend Chelsea Gray, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces, expressed the significance of Parker’s achievement, stating, “It’s just huge for the city, herself, her family, and it speaks to the legacy she’s built.”

With numerous friends and family expected to attend, the upcoming ceremony promises to be a memorable night for Parker and her supporters.