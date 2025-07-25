Entertainment
Candlelight Tribute to Adele Set for August in Los Angeles
BURBANK, Calif. — Music lovers can enjoy a unique tribute to Adele on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. The event, titled ‘Candlelight: A Tribute to Adele,’ will feature a string quartet performing the singer’s greatest hits in a stunning candlelit atmosphere.
The concert begins at 8:45 p.m., with tickets starting at $58. Attendees can expect an unforgettable evening filled with music and ambiance.
The Los Angeles Equestrian Center is located at 480 W. Riverside Dr., Burbank, CA 91506. The venue is ADA compliant and welcomes attendees aged 8 and older, though anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Doors will open 30 minutes before the show, and late entry is not permitted. This performance is part of a series of Candlelight concerts designed to offer a live, multisensory musical experience in inspiring locations.
“We are excited to bring Adele’s music to life in such a beautiful setting,” said a spokesperson for the event. “It’s about creating a magical evening for everyone.”
Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, so guests are encouraged to arrive early. Those interested in private concerts or large group bookings can find more details on the event’s official site.
For more information on the program and to purchase tickets, visit the official Candlelight concert website.
