Candlelight Vigil for Charlie Kirk Turns Violent in Pensacola

Pensacola, Florida — A candlelight vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk turned violent on Sunday evening. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. when someone spray-painted over the Graffiti Bridge mural dedicated to Kirk.

Pensacola Police responded to the scene after a fight broke out between attendees, during which pepper spray was deployed. One man was injured and taken to the hospital. Police reported the person who used the pepper spray fled before officers could arrive. As of now, no charges have been filed and an investigation is underway.

The vigil, attended by hundreds of supporters, resumed after the altercation. Following the incident, the mural was restored to remove the gold spray paint that had been applied. Mural commissioner Scott Yingling voiced his disappointment at the violence, stating, “We’re supposed to be able to talk and get to a happy medium somewhere, right? That’s America.”

Event organizer Steven Pilgrim emphasized the importance of peaceful expression, saying, “I think it’s time that we just stand up in a peaceful manner and show the world that we are here to be a beacon of hope and love to others.”

After the vigil, the mural was attacked again, as a social media post from The Graffiti Bridge showcased a newly painted over image of Kirk’s face. By Monday morning, the mural had been completely painted over. This situation is still developing, with updates expected soon.