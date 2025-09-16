News
Candlelight Vigil for Charlie Kirk Turns Violent in Pensacola
Pensacola, Florida — A candlelight vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk turned violent on Sunday evening. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. when someone spray-painted over the Graffiti Bridge mural dedicated to Kirk.
Pensacola Police responded to the scene after a fight broke out between attendees, during which pepper spray was deployed. One man was injured and taken to the hospital. Police reported the person who used the pepper spray fled before officers could arrive. As of now, no charges have been filed and an investigation is underway.
The vigil, attended by hundreds of supporters, resumed after the altercation. Following the incident, the mural was restored to remove the gold spray paint that had been applied. Mural commissioner Scott Yingling voiced his disappointment at the violence, stating, “We’re supposed to be able to talk and get to a happy medium somewhere, right? That’s America.”
Event organizer Steven Pilgrim emphasized the importance of peaceful expression, saying, “I think it’s time that we just stand up in a peaceful manner and show the world that we are here to be a beacon of hope and love to others.”
After the vigil, the mural was attacked again, as a social media post from The Graffiti Bridge showcased a newly painted over image of Kirk’s face. By Monday morning, the mural had been completely painted over. This situation is still developing, with updates expected soon.
Recent Posts
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’
- Randi Weingarten Discusses Threats Against Education In New Book
- Diamondbacks Face Giants in Crucial Matchup Wednesday
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Homegrown Talent to Long-Term Contracts
- Edie Falco Returns as Nurse Jackie in Long-Awaited Sequel Series
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash Amid High Stakes for Playoff Positioning
- Dominique Malonga Faces Pressure as Seattle Storm Fights for Playoff Survival
- Gabby Williams Achieves Milestone in Seattle Storm Playoff History
- Minnesota United Upsets San Diego FC in Thrilling 1-3 Victory
- Facebook Settlement Emails Verified as Authentic for Class Action Payouts
- Fraternity and Sorority Rush Week Welcomes Students to Community
- Tiffany Stratton Out of WWE NXT Homecoming Match Due to Injury
- Marcus Tibbs Transforms Seattle Storm’s Coaching Impact
- Phillies and Dodgers Meet Again with Playoff Stakes High
- Sam Surridge Leads Messi in MLS Golden Boot Race