Candy Crush Maker King to Cut 200 Jobs in Major Layoff

London, United Kingdom – The popular game developer King, known for Candy Crush, is preparing to lay off about 200 employees. Interviews with anonymous sources indicate that this move primarily affects middle management, user experience, narrative writers, and design teams.

Many employees on the Farm Heroes Saga team, particularly those based in London, are facing redundancy. Reports suggest that roughly 50 staff members from this team are to be let go, with some leaders already placed on gardening leave ahead of their expected departure in September.

Sources reveal that staff members who developed and trained artificial intelligence (AI) tools are now being replaced by these very tools in their roles. “Most of level design has been wiped,” one employee expressed. “Now those AI tools are basically replacing the teams.”

This restructuring is part of a larger trend at King, as reports suggest the total number of layoffs might exceed 200. Teams in London, Barcelona, Stockholm, and Berlin are being impacted, including those involved in research and quality assurance.

Insiders noted that some programmers have been removed for seemingly arbitrary reasons, often linked to dissatisfaction with company policies. “If a resource is centralized, it is being cut or moved into production teams,” said a source.

King’s human resources department has faced criticism, with one employee calling it “an absolute mess” for years. This has created a climate of low morale, with an internal survey conducted before the layoffs indicating significant dissatisfaction.

Leadership’s strategy to streamline operations includes removing middle management, with a focus on creating fewer specialized roles to increase efficiency. “It seemed that the main information communicated to us was scripted,” said a staff member who attended the layoff meetings. “It felt like a slap in the face.”

Despite the challenges, some employees have expressed a strong bond with their teams and a commitment to improving their games, despite the adverse conditions. With union negotiations ongoing, employees are left uncertain about their futures.

A new organizational chart is expected to be revealed by King’s management in September, as the company seeks to address the ongoing turmoil.