News
Candy Montgomery Acquitted of Murder in Shocking 1980 Case
Wylie, Texas — On June 13, 1980, Candy Montgomery became embroiled in a shocking case that rocked her community when she struck her friend, Betty Gore, 41 times with an axe. The killing forever altered the lives of both families involved.
The Montgomerys were a seemingly ordinary suburban family. Candy and her husband, Pat, moved to Wylie in 1977 with their two young children. However, their tranquil life turned grim when Candy began an affair with church member Allan Gore, who was married to Betty.
Each of their eventual revelations shook their tightly knit community as Betty gave birth to her second child in July 1979, prompting Allan to end the affair to focus on his marriage. Nearly a year later, Betty was found dead in her home, leading police to investigate Candy, who initially claimed self-defense.
Evidence from the trial revealed a tumultuous relationship among the three. After being confronted by Betty over the affair, Candy admitted to acting in rage, which led to multiple wounds. Initially claiming self-defense, she later confessed to the murder, stating the struggle escalated quickly.
Candy’s trial captivated the public. On October 29, 1980, she was acquitted, allowing her family to retreat from the public eye. Reports later indicated that by 2010, Candy and Pat had relocated to Georgia, where their marriage dissolved shortly after.
In recent discussions surrounding the infamous case, Betty’s brother, Ron Pomeroy, expressed disbelief over Candy’s attempts to counsel others after the tragedy. Movies and series have since emerged based on the events, but Candy has largely maintained her silence about the ordeal.
As of today, Candy lives out of the spotlight, with both her and Pat’s children remaining private. Their names were never publicly shared; however, they have reportedly moved on from the grim shadows of their parents’ notorious past.
