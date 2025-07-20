Canelo Álvarez and Crawford Set for Epic Showdown in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada — Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Terence Crawford will face off in one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year on Saturday, September 13, at Allegiant Stadium. This fight will not only determine the undisputed champion of the 168-pound class but also enhance the legacies of both fighters.

The event was made possible thanks to Turki Al-Alshikh, an Arab sheikh responsible for entertainment initiatives in Saudi Arabia. In an interview with The Ring, Al-Alshikh shared his grand vision for the fight card, which aims to showcase both established stars and emerging talent.

“The event will last between two or three days, and we have over 20 fights lined up,” said Al-Alshikh. “Ninety-five percent of this card will feature talented individuals from around the world who will have a great opportunity to become stars in the future.”

Canelo and Al-Alshikh have a contract for five events, with this being the second. The first was Álvarez’s bout against William Scull on May 3.

The high-quality performances from both fighters have led many to label this fight as the “fight of the century.” Álvarez and Crawford have each held titles in four different weight classes and have consistently been ranked among the top ten pound-for-pound fighters over the last decade.

Despite criticism regarding the weight difference between the two, the impressive records they bring to the ring are undeniable. Álvarez, 35, has a record of 63 wins, 39 by knockout, two draws, and two losses. Meanwhile, Crawford, 37, comes in undefeated with 41 wins, 31 by knockout.

As the fight date approaches, both fighters remain focused on the challenge ahead, ready to add another chapter to their storied careers.