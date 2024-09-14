Canelo Alvarez to Defend Super Middleweight Titles Against Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas

On Saturday night, a major boxing event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Canelo Alvarez will defend his WBC, WBO, and WBA super middleweight world titles. Alvarez, who is set to headline the boxing card for the 18th time in Las Vegas, will face Edgar Berlanga in a highly anticipated match.

Canelo Alvarez, known for his remarkable career and holding titles in four divisions, became the undisputed super middleweight champion after defeating Caleb Plant with an 11th-round TKO in November 2021. He has successfully defended his undisputed status four times. For this fight, Alvarez chose to face Berlanga instead of taking on the IBF’s mandatory challenger, William Scull.

Edgar Berlanga, who boasts an impressive record of 22-0, 17 KOs, has never fought for a world title. Despite his strong start with a series of first-round knockouts, he has achieved only one stoppage in his last six victories. As a significant underdog, Berlanga acknowledges the challenge ahead, describing the upcoming match as “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The fight card also features Erislandy Lara defending his WBA middleweight title against Danny Garcia and a super middleweight bout between Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby, who will contend for the vacant WBA interim title.

Alvarez is a heavy favorite in the betting odds, listed at -2000, while Berlanga stands as a +900 underdog. Alvarez expressed his passion for boxing at a press conference, stating, “I just want to show everyone that I’m still the best. I still love this sport. When I stop loving it, you’ll know.”

For Alvarez, this event marks his 11th fight occurring around Mexican Independence Day, adding to the storied rivalry between Mexican and Puerto Rican boxers. The occasion holds significant cultural importance for Alvarez, who expressed his pride in representing Mexico on this notable date.

Alvarez is coming off four consecutive victories since he lost his status as the undisputed champion, which occurred after the International Boxing Federation stripped him of his title due to a delay in fighting their number one contender, William Scull.

The odds also reflect the predicted outcomes of the fight. A victory by knockout, TKO, or disqualification for Canelo is set at -300, with a decision win at +275. Meanwhile, a surprise win by Berlanga via knockout is priced at +2500, and a win by decision sits at +1800. A draw is considered the least likely outcome, at +2500.