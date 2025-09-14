Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford Clash in Boxing Showdown

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to face off at Allegiant Stadium this Saturday night, marking a significant moment in boxing history. This first-ever bout at the five-year-old stadium underscores the importance of the match for both fighters as they aim to solidify their legendary careers.

Alvarez, boasting a record of 63 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws, with 39 knockouts, is widely anticipated to have the home crowd behind him in Las Vegas as he defends his unified super middleweight championship. The Mexican champion is a -175 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook. “This fight for me is big,” Alvarez said. “It’s one of the biggest fights of my career for sure.”

Crawford, with an impeccable record of 41 wins and 31 knockouts, is moving up two weight classes for this challenge. At 37 years old, he has already achieved the rare distinction of capturing titles in three different weight classes. “This is a massive fight,” Crawford said. “It’s talked about all over the world right now.”

Las Vegas, known as the ‘Fight Capital of the World,’ has a rich history of hosting major boxing events. Top Rank matchmaker Bruce Trampler, a Hall of Fame inductee, states, “This fight is right up there with the great fights in Las Vegas history. There are a lot of storylines, contrasting styles, and fan bases. It has all the ingredients.”

Kevin Iole, a veteran combat sports journalist, recalls that many legendary matches featured prominent fighters on both sides. Although he notes Crawford has yet to reach the stardom of icons like Sugar Ray Leonard or Mike Tyson, his victory could change that narrative.

“Crawford is not as big a name as Canelo,” Iole said. “But without a doubt, this is one of the biggest fights in Las Vegas history.”

The undercard will also feature notable match-ups, including Callum Walsh taking on Fernando Vargas Jr., and Christian Mbilli defending his WBC interim super middleweight title against Lester Martinez.

For this bout, fans will have the unique opportunity to watch it live on Netflix instead of traditional pay-per-view for the first time, a move being promoted by UFC’s Dana White. “There’s a reason there’s going to be 50,000 or 60,000 people there,” Trampler said. “Everyone wants to see it.”

Both fighters have expressed eagerness for the bout, with Alvarez emphasizing his focus, while Crawford is looking to make history. As they prepare to step into the ring, the anticipation builds for what could be a historic night in boxing.