Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Fight Set for Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, NV — Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will face off in a highly anticipated boxing match on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium. The stadium, which has a seating capacity of 65,000, will host its first combat sports event since opening in 2020.

The match was officially confirmed earlier this week after a scheduling conflict with a college football game between UNLV and Idaho State was resolved. Promoters are expecting a large turnout as fans from California, Arizona, and Texas travel to see Alvarez defend his undisputed super middleweight championship.

Crawford, the undefeated former welterweight champion, will be moving up two weight classes for this showdown. With a record of 41-0, 31 KOs, he is looking to capture his third undisputed championship, having previously held titles at 140 and 147 pounds.

Many fans are excited about the matchup, as Alvarez, boasting a record of 63-2-2 with 39 KOs, is recognized as boxing’s current biggest star. Despite some reservations about the fight, especially regarding Crawford’s less robust fan base compared to Alvarez, both fighters are determined to make this event significant.

Turki Alalshikh, the event’s promoter, expressed his belief that the fight does not require a strong undercard, labeling the Alvarez-Crawford bout as “the biggest fight in boxing.” He aims to include fighters that are less known but deserving of the spotlight on the undercard.

Ahead of the fight, a multi-city press tour is planned, with stops in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and New York City, before concluding in Las Vegas. Fans are already gearing up for what is expected to be one of the standout sports events of the year.