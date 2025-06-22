Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Set for KO-Bonus Fight

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Canelo Alvarez will defend his super middleweight championship against Terence Crawford on September 13 in Las Vegas, with a knockout bonus now on the table. Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, announced this incentive at a press conference held on Friday.

The announcement aims to address concerns over lackluster fights, often labeled as ‘Tom & Jerry fights’ where one fighter avoids engagement. Alalshikh stated, “We will not have them anymore. This is the first thing. The second is, we will have a bonus for a KO.”

Alalshikh did not reveal the bonus amount or whether it applies to undercard bouts. This new incentive draws inspiration from UFC, where similar performance-based bonuses are standard.

During the press conference, both fighters showed confidence. Crawford, who holds a record of 41 wins, 31 by knockout, stated, “However I got to fight, I’m going to win. I won’t be running. I can tell you that.”

Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) expressed confidence as well, asserting that Crawford is no different from his previous opponents. “He’s not going to beat me,” Alvarez said firmly. “I’m a winner.”

Crawford is moving up two weight classes from 154 to 168 pounds for this fight, aiming to become the first male fighter to be undisputed in three different divisions by capturing all four major world title belts. “For sure those belts are coming home with me,” Crawford added confidently.

This matchup promises excitement, especially with both fighters determined not to disappoint fans following recent lackluster performances in the ring.