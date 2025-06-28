Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford Heat Up Fight Build-Up in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada – The anticipation for the boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford intensified during a press conference on June 22 at Fanatics Fest. UFC CEO Dana White hosted the event, which drew attention as both fighters displayed a mix of respect and tension when they faced off on stage.

While there had been a cordial atmosphere leading up to the press conference, things took a heated turn during the face-off. Crawford pushed towards Alvarez, who responded with a shove, prompting security to intervene and separate the two fighters. Canelo’s team shouted at Crawford’s camp amidst the commotion.

Even with the altercation, both fighters returned to the podium afterward for another face-off, this time under closer watch from Dana White to prevent further escalation. The 41-0 Crawford and the celebrated Alvarez have both made history in their boxing careers, leading many fans to label their upcoming bout on September 13 as one of the most anticipated fights of the century.

The press conference showcased more than just the fighters. Turki Alalshikh, who has worked to promote boxing events in Saudi Arabia, and Nick Khan, WWE’s president, were also present. Alalshikh announced a partnership to create a new boxing promotion called TKO.

Both Alvarez and Crawford expressed eagerness for the fight, scheduled to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Alvarez, who has accrued multiple championships in his career, emphasized the significance of this match in his pursuit of making history. Crawford, a two-time undisputed champion, is aiming to achieve the same feat as he moves up two weight classes to challenge Alvarez.

The match is set to be streamed globally on Netflix, with a hefty prize of $188,000 on the line for the winner. Alalshikh believes the partnership with Netflix will help showcase boxing to a wider audience.

As the press conference concluded, fans were left buzzing with excitement, eager for the showdown in September. The fighters are expected to face off again in a final press conference set for June 27.