Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford to Face Off in Record-Setting Boxing Match

Las Vegas, Nevada — Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will face Terence Crawford on Saturday, September 13, in a highly anticipated boxing match at Allegiant Stadium. The fight promises to draw significant viewership as Canelo defends his super middleweight titles from the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF.

Canelo, who holds a professional record of 63 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws with 39 knockouts, is coming off a victory against William Scull in May. In this match, he successfully defended his belts. Now, he faces an undefeated opponent regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters today.

Crawford, with a record of 41 wins and no losses including 31 knockouts, is moving up from welterweight to challenge Canelo. He aims to capture a title in a fifth weight division, making history in the process.

In a unique twist, this fight will be streamed exclusively on Netflix, included with any subscription plan, which aims to make the event more accessible to fans. The full fight card will be announced soon.

In preparation for the main event, Sheikh Turki Alalshikh revealed notable preliminary bouts that are set to take place. Guatemalan boxer Lester Martínez, known for his undefeated record, will compete for an interim WBC title against Christian M’bili, a known knockout artist.

Fernando Vargas Jr., the son of the famous boxer ‘Feroz’ Vargas, will also seek to maintain his undefeated streak against Irish fighter Callum Walsh, who also has a perfect record. The match between Martínez and M’bili will be crucial for both, with Martínez hoping to seize his first opportunity at a world title.

Alalshikh emphasized that the night would feature intense battles, setting the stage for the main event. As the fighters prepare, many analysts favor Canelo due to his experience and dominance in the super middleweight division since 2021.

However, some experts believe that Crawford’s tactical intelligence could give him a fighting chance. As the date approaches, boxing enthusiasts eagerly await what could be a landmark fight for both champions.