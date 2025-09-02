Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Set for Historic Boxing Clash

Las Vegas, NV – Canelo Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champion, is set to face Terence Crawford, the former undisputed welterweight champion, on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium. This fight promises to settle the debate over who is the best boxer after years of competing for the top pound-for-pound ranking.

The matchup marks a significant moment for both fighters. Alvarez (63-3-3, 39 KOs), widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters, will defend his title against Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), who is stepping up two weight classes for this challenge. The stakes are high, as Crawford aims to become the first male boxer to achieve undisputed champion status in three weight classes.

Alvarez, 35, has maintained a high level of performance in the ring, although his last fight ended in a lackluster decision over William Scull in May. In contrast, 37-year-old Crawford has been less active, recently competing only once a year since 2020. He last fought in August 2024 against Israil Madrimov and is coming off a dominant victory.

“Everybody knows this is high-level class. This is the best fighter in boxing. Everyone knows who Canelo is,” stated Gennady Golovkin after his trilogy fight with Alvarez. “Today, Canelo is better. Congrats to Canelo.”

Crawford’s ability to move up in weight is challenging, but it highlights his ambition to solidify his legacy. If he wins, he will further bolster his position in boxing history. Manager Elvis Crespo believes Crawford’s dedication and years of preparation will shine through during the fight.

With the world watching, both fighters have the chance to enhance their legacies in a match that is expected to draw significant attention, particularly as streaming giant Netflix broadcasts it live. Fans are eager for what many are calling the most exciting boxing match of the year.