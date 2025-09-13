Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Set for Epic Showdown on Netflix

Las Vegas, Nevada – Two of boxing’s biggest stars, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, will face off on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium for the undisputed super middleweight championship. This highly anticipated fight is expected to attract fans from around the world, streaming live on Netflix.

Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is the reigning WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF super middleweight champion. He will put his titles on the line against Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), the undefeated four-division champion, who is moving up to 168 pounds for this bout.

The event will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the main card set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and the main event ring walks expected around 11 p.m. ET. Netflix subscribers can watch the fight at no extra charge by simply logging into their accounts.

Alvarez, a 35-year-old Mexican boxer, has enjoyed success in five weight classes but has focused on super middleweight since 2020. He became the undisputed champion at 168 pounds in 2021 and has defended his title four times since then. Recently, he defeated William Scull, further solidifying his dominance in the division.

Crawford, 37, previously held titles in three weight classes and is coming off a nearly year-long hiatus since his last fight against Israil Madrimov in August 2024. As he prepares for this challenge against Alvarez, Crawford acknowledges the skills of his opponent, saying, “He’s got great balance, he’s got great counterpunching ability.”

The fight is attracting significant attention, with Alvarez placed as a -165 favorite according to DraftKings, while Crawford stands as a +135 underdog. The match is seen as a chance for Crawford to become the first male boxer to win three undisputed championships in the four-belt era.

As fight night draws closer, fans are buzzing with excitement for what could be one of the most significant bouts of the year. Tickets for the event are available, with prices ranging dramatically on the secondary market.