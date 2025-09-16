Canelo-Crawford Fight Breaks Streaming Records with 41 Million Viewers

Las Vegas, NV — Over 41 million viewers tuned in on Netflix to watch the highly anticipated boxing match between Canelo Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford Saturday night. The event took place at a sold-out Allegiant Stadium, marking a significant milestone for both the venue and the sport on the streaming platform.

Netflix announced Monday that while the Canelo-Crawford fight did not surpass the single-event record of 108 million viewers set during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match last November, it did secure the title for the most-viewed men’s championship boxing match of the century. The main event saw a peak of over 24 million concurrent streams, with an average minute audience of 36.6 million viewers.

The bout, which started at 1 a.m. ET and concluded just before 2 a.m., was viewed in 30 countries, including the U.S., Canada, and Australia. It even cracked the top 10 in 91 additional nations, showcasing its global appeal.

In addition to its impressive viewership, the fight generated a massive gate of over $47 million. This figure sets the record for Allegiant Stadium and ranks third in boxing history, falling short of the $72 million earned from the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight and $55 million from Mayweather vs. McGregor.

Crawford and Álvarez fought for the undisputed super middleweight title. Alvarez, a four-time champion across different weight classes, holds a professional record of 63-2-2, while Crawford remains undefeated at 41-0. Both fighters are regarded as among the best pound-for-pound in boxing.

The successful streaming of the match raises questions about the measurement of viewership numbers across platforms. Recently, Netflix chose VideoAmp over Nielsen for reporting stream statistics, a move that may impact how viewership data is collected in the future.

Following the event, Crawford expressed his motivations for participating in the fight, emphasizing that his pursuit of legacy holds more weight than financial compensation. “The legacy outweighs the money,” he said on his podcast prior to the fight.