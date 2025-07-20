Canelo-Crawford Undercard Set to Span Two to Three Days

Las Vegas, Nevada — Turki Alalshikh, the owner of The Ring and head of Riyadh Season, has announced that the undercard for the highly anticipated fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will stretch over two to three days. The event is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium.

Alalshikh aims to spotlight new talent with this unique setup. “The undercard will be between two or three days,” he stated in an interview on The Ring’s YouTube channel. “We now have more than 20 fights to do on the undercard. Ninety-five percent of this card is talent, and people around the world have a very big chance to be a star in the future.”

Crawford, who has a professional record of 41-0 with 31 KOs, has recently expressed interest in fighting Alvarez. After winning a title in his fourth weight class on August 3, he seemed determined to unify the division but found it challenging because of contract negotiations. This led him to focus on Alvarez, who has previously avoided a fight based on their different weight classes.

Alvarez, with a record of 63-2-2 and 39 KOs, will now have an opportunity to hand Crawford his first career defeat. Alalshikh envisions the Canelo-Crawford battle as a grand spectacle in boxing, emphasizing the importance of an extended undercard to showcase rising stars.

The undercard will include several notable matchups with expected participants such as WBC interim super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli and unbeaten heavyweight contenders Jared Anderson and Jarrell Miller. Alalshikh is excited about these matchups and believes they will enhance the overall experience for boxing fans.