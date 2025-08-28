News
Canfield Fair Opens with Exciting Events for 179th Year
CANFIELD, Ohio — The Canfield Fair is gearing up for its 179th year, running from Wednesday, Aug. 27, to Monday, Sept. 1. Dubbed ‘The Valley’s Homecoming,’ the fair will showcase a wide array of events and attractions throughout the week.
Gates will open daily at 8 a.m., with rides starting at 11 a.m. Admission prices vary: on Wednesday, tickets for youth aged 7-12 are $4, adults 13 and older are $6, and seniors aged 62 and above are also $4. A special promotion on Thursday offers free entry for kids 12 and under, while tickets for those aged 13-17 cost $5 and adults pay $8.
Friday sees youth tickets priced at $5, adults at $10, and seniors at $6. During the weekend, youth tickets remain $5, with adult tickets at $10. The fair wraps up on Monday with youth tickets at $5 and adult tickets at $8. Children six and under enjoy free admission every day. For avid fairgoers, six-day passes are available for $45, and three-day passes for $23.
The fair is also accommodating attendees with mobility challenges, offering rentable wheelchairs and scooters. Reservations can be made through Aging in Place or 1st Choice Mobility.
Highlights of this year’s grandstand events include concerts from country artists Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd, plus a truck and tractor pull and a demolition derby. Separate admission tickets are required for both the fair and grandstand events, which can be purchased at the box office or through Ticketmaster.
Concerts will proceed rain or shine, though performances may be canceled in case of unsafe weather conditions such as lightning or high winds. Fair officials have stated that firearms are allowed on the fairgrounds but are prohibited inside buildings marked with ‘No Firearms’ signs. Individuals in violation will be asked to return firearms to their vehicles or relinquish them to fair police for later pick-up.
The Canfield Fair promises a week filled with fun, excitement, and community spirit with a calendar of events available online.
